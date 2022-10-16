Heavy rain likely in many parts of Kerala

The IMD has predicted the possibility of receiving 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm of rain in the next 24 hours. On Thursday, there is a possibility of heavy rains in all districts from Ernakulam to Kasargod.



Kerala witnessed back-to-back floods and landslides in 2018 and 2019. Amid the IMD predicting heavy rains, the revenue, police, fire and rescue departments have been kept on high alert.



People in many areas of Thrissur including Chalakkudi, where many people were displaced, have also warned about possible heavy rains.