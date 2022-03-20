Heavy rain, strong winds in Andamans due to Cyclone Asani

Around 150 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed and six relief camps opened in various parts of the islands, the officials said.



"I urge people not to panic as the administration is taking all measures to ensure their safety. A total of 68 NDRF personnel have been deployed in Port Blair, and 25 each in Diglipur, Rangat and Hutbay areas," Disaster Management Secretary Pankaj Kumar said.



North and Middle Andaman and South Andaman districts, including Port Blair, are experiencing heavy rain and strong winds, the official said.



North and Middle Andaman district Deputy Commission Anjali Sehrawat said that people living in coastal areas are being evacuated to safe places by NDRF personnel.