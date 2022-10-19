Heavy rain to lash Karnataka for 5 days, IMD issues yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a forecast on Tuesday that heavy rain will lash Karnataka for the next five days and issued a yellow alert for several districts.



According to the forecast, Bengaluru will also receive heavy downpour in the coming two days.



Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Hassan, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Mandya districts will receive heavy rain on Wednesday, the IMD said.