Heavy rain triggers deadly landslides in Himalayas

At least 16 people have died after torrential rains in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh caused flooding and landslides.

At least seven people, including four children, were killed in a cloudburst in a village in the Solan district on Sunday, according to a New Delhi Television (NDTV) report.

Another nine died after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide in Shimla city that swept away a temple Shimla's Summer Hill, according to the Indian Express daily.

The affected areas witnessed incessant rains for about 55 hours that wreaked havoc in several districts in the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh.

Several parts of the state had received as much as 273 mm (10.75 inches) of rain in 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said.