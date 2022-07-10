Heavy rainfall in isolated areas of eastern Rajasthan
Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in eastern Rajasthan in a 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Sunday, while thunderstorm accompanied with light to moderate rainfall was recorded at a few places, weather officials said.
According to the meteorological department, Khanpur of Jhalawar, Sarmathura of Dholpur and Mandhana of Kota recorded 7 cm rainfall each.
Basedi, Bikaner and Chabra recorded 6 cm rainfall each, followed by 5 cm each in Sikar tehsil, Bayana town and Bikaner tehsil, the department said.
Several other places recorded 1-4 cm downpour during the period.
The department predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places in Baran, Jhalawar and Kota districts on Sunday.
According to it, the monsoon has become active in the northern parts of the state and is very likely to remain so over most parts of Rajasthan except the south-west during the next three-four days.