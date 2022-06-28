Heavy rainfall in Nepal likely to cause increased flooding in north Bihar

As per the CWC, river Kosi at Basua in Supaul district of Bihar continued to flow in severe condition this morning at a level of 48.69 m with steady (0.0 mm/hour) trend. This is 0.94 m above its danger level of 47.75 m and 0.55 m, but below its previous high flood level of (HFL) of 49.24 recorded on August 13, 2017.



In the same district, the Kosi river at Birpur continued to flow at severe situation in the morning at a level of 75.3 m with steady (0.0 mm/hour) trend, which is 0.60 m above its danger level of 74.7 m and 0.72 m and below its previous HFL of 76.02 m on July 13, 2019.