Heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan

Heavy showers occurred at isolated places in east Rajasthan while a few other parts of the state recorded light to moderate rains, the weather department said

PTI

Mount Abu and Pratapgarh recorded a maximum of 8 cm of rainfall in a day.


Sangod in Kota recorded 7 cm of rain in a day, while Tatgarh in Ajmer and Bagidora in Banswara both recorded 6 cm of rainfall, according to the meteorological department.

The department has forecast heavy rain in parts of Banswara, Sirohi, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Barmer, Pali, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Nagaur districts till tomorrow morning.

