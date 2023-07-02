Heavy rains cause flood-like situation in Gujarat; Dharampur in Valsad gets 234 mm in 24 hours

Heavy rains in several parts of Gujarat created a flood-like situation and led to many villages getting cut off, officials said on Sunday.

Some parts of Valsad and Navsari districts received extremely heavy rainfall in a 24-hour period till Sunday morning, data from the State Emergency Operation Centre revealed.

Several villages were cut off as roads were flooded or had been washed away, with the National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF) engaged in operations to rescue stranded people, officials said.

Jamnagar is one of the worst-affect districts with police saying 11 people have died in rain-related incidents since Friday.