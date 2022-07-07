Heavy rains continue unabated in Mumbai, local trains delayed

While there was no water-logging on rail tracks in Mumbai, a small portion of a wall collapsed between Masjid and Sandhurst Road stations in south Mumbai on the down (north-bound) track of the Harbour Line, affecting train operations on the route for some time, a Central Railway official said.



The suburban services were delayed by a few minutes, due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district, he said.



The Western Railway said its "train services were running normal", but some passengers complained of trains on the route running late by a few minutes and overcrowding in coaches.