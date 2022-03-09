Heavy rains, hailstorm damage standing crops in Rajasthan

In Jodhpur too, the hailstorm damaged the standing crops.



Hailstorm, accompanied with rains, lashed Udaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Kota divisions. At the same time, it rained late on Tuesday night in Jaipur.



Met officials confirmed that western disturbances have brought in a change in the desert state.



The department further forecast rains in a few districts including Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer and Jaipur division on Wednesday as well.