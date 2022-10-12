Heavy rains in Arunachal trigger flood-like situation, high alert in East Siang

A high alert was issued for the low-lying areas of East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh with the Siang river in spate, following incessant rains over the last few days.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tayi Taggu, who took stock of the situation on Tuesday, appealed to the people living in these areas to refrain from venturing into the river.

He, however, asked people not to panic as the water resources and disaster management departments are keeping a close watch on the situation.

"Any impending danger would be informed to the people in advance," he said.

Taggu directed officials to not leave the district headquarters and stay alert to deal with the emerging situation.