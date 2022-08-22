Heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, schools closed in Bhopal

There were also reports of water-logging in some of the low-lying areas of the state.



The IMD has advised people to avoid travelling amid the torrential rains.



On Monday, heavy rains pounded Bhopal and adjoining areas.



Schools in some districts including Bhopal and Jabalpur remained closed on Monday due to torrential rains, the officials said. The weather forecast had prompted the authorities to issue orders on Sunday evening for the closure of schools.



In the 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Monday, Bhopal received 190.5 mm rainfall, followed by Guna-174.9 mm, Sagar-173.9 mm, Raisen-162 mm and Jabalpur 160 mm, an IMD official said.



Rains coupled with wind uprooted many trees along roadsides in Bhopal, and also caused power supply disruptions in many areas as well as traffic snarls.



Bhopal Municipal Corporation personnel were seen clearing the roads of trees and branches fallen on the pathways.