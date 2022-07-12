Heavy rains in Mumbai amid orange alert; public transport services unaffected

Heavy rains along with strong winds lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday morning amid an 'orange' alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, civic officials said.

There was no report of any major water-logging anywhere in the city so far, they said.

The local trains services on the Central Railway and Western Railway corridors were running normally, a civic official said.

Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were not diverted anywhere as of now, he said.