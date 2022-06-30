Temperature dips as heavy rains lash Delhi, adjoining cities

According to the IMD, Delhi is likely to receive its first monsoon showers on Thursday or Friday.



On Tuesday, the minimum temperature had settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius.



The national capital received rainfall in parts of south Delhi area like East of Kailash, Burari in northwest among others places, Shahdara, Patparganj in east Delhi and ITO crossing and India Gate in central Delhi.



According to weather experts, Delhi was to receive a fresh spell of rain from June 29.



The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in 'moderate' (155) category around 9:30 AM, data from CPCB showed.



An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.