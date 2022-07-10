Heavy rains in Telangana; Chief Secretary directs Collectors to take all preventive measures

With heavy rains lashing Telangana over the last three days, State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday directed the district Collectors to work in close coordination with all the line departments and take all preventive measures and see to it that no untoward incident takes place.



As per the directions of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Chief Secretary held a video conference today with the Collectors of all districts and took stock of the situation arising due to heavy rains in the State, an official release said.



The Chief Secretary said that as the state is witnessing heavy rains over the last three days, the Collectors should be on high alert and take all steps to prevent loss of life, cattle or damage to any property.



He directed the Collectors to step up vigil by setting up control room in the collectorate. Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Energy departments should ensure that no problems arise due to the incessant rains.