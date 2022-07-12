Heavy rains in Telangana: CM asks ministers, MLAs, officials to be on alert

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed ministers, MLAs and officials to be on alert and be available to people in view of the forecast of heavy rains continuing for the next three days.

Rao held a meeting with ministers and officials here and spoke to others in the rain-hit areas on the situation arising out of heavy downpour in the state, an official release said Monday night.

The government machinery should be ready to deal with any situation, he said.

He directed the irrigation department officials to discharge the Godavari flood waters reaching SRSP and other reservoirs following incessant rainfall in neighbouring Maharashtra and the catchment areas in Telangana.

In view of the forecast of rains for the next one week or 10 days, people should take precautions and venture out only if it is necessary, he said.

Rao asked the Chief Secretary to keep NDRF and other rescue and relief teams ready, besides helicopters, to help people in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and also other places where the Godavari river flows.