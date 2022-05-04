Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, boats out for rescue in old city

The state-run Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) recorded 6.8 cm to 11.1 cm rainfall in parts of Hyderabad and surrounding districts.



Maredpally and Musheerabad in Hyderabad recorded rainfall of 8.68 and 7.73 cm.



Nalgonda, Medchal Malkangiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Siddipet, Peddapalli, Jagtiyal and other districts also received heavy rainfall with gusty winds and lightning.



Unseasonal rains provided relief to people reeling under sweltering heat but caused massive losses to farmers.



Paddy stored by farmers near procurement centres in various districts was damaged due to overnight and early morning rains. Farmers said they were waiting for their produce to be procured by authorities and appealed to the government to compensate for their losses.