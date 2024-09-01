Heavy rains lash many parts of Telangana; CM holds emergency meeting

Heavy rains continued to lash many parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, on Sunday and chief minister A. Revanth Reddy held an emergency review meeting with ministers, officials and elected members.

Reddy, who reviewed the situation in the rain-affected areas, spoke to ministers - Bhatti Vikramarka, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Damodara Raja Narasimha and Jupalli Krishna Rao over the phone and enquired about the relief operations in the submerged areas.

In its weather warning, the Met centre in Hyderabad on Sunday said very heavy to extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahbubabad, Jangaon districts of Telangana from 8.30 am of Sunday till 8.30 am of September 2. It issued a red warning for this forecast.

Due to heavy rains and water logging over the tracks at several locations on South Central Railway (SCR), several passenger trains were either cancelled, partially cancelled and also diverted, a release from SCR said.