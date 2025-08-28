Heavy rains lash Uttar Pradesh and Ujjain, flood threat escalates

Heavy rainfall continued to batter Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, disrupting normal life and raising concerns of flooding in low-lying areas. In Prayagraj, the Ganga and Yamuna rivers are inching closer to the danger mark, prompting authorities to scale up rescue and relief operations.

Several districts, including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ballia, Bahraich, Muzaffarnagar, and Ujjain, have reported waterlogging, damaged crops, and submerged roads. Thousands of residents have been shifted to relief shelters, while boats and motorboats are being deployed to reach stranded families.

Authorities continue to monitor river levels and weather forecasts closely, urging residents in vulnerable areas of UP and Ujjain to stay vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and cooperate with rescue operations.

Uttar Pradesh’s Sangam city faces renewed flood risk as water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers approach the danger mark, prompting authorities to intensify rescue and relief operations across 17 affected districts.