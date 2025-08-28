Heavy rains lash Uttar Pradesh and Ujjain, flood threat escalates
In Prayagraj, Ganga and Yamuna rivers are inching closer to danger mark, prompting authorities to scale up rescue and relief operations
Heavy rainfall continued to batter Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, disrupting normal life and raising concerns of flooding in low-lying areas. In Prayagraj, the Ganga and Yamuna rivers are inching closer to the danger mark, prompting authorities to scale up rescue and relief operations.
Several districts, including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ballia, Bahraich, Muzaffarnagar, and Ujjain, have reported waterlogging, damaged crops, and submerged roads. Thousands of residents have been shifted to relief shelters, while boats and motorboats are being deployed to reach stranded families.
Authorities continue to monitor river levels and weather forecasts closely, urging residents in vulnerable areas of UP and Ujjain to stay vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and cooperate with rescue operations.
Uttar Pradesh’s Sangam city faces renewed flood risk as water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers approach the danger mark, prompting authorities to intensify rescue and relief operations across 17 affected districts.
As of 4 pm on Wednesday, the Yamuna was flowing at 83.98 metres in Naini, while the Ganga recorded 83.79 metres in Phaphamau, 83.36 metres in Chhatnag, and 83.98 metres at Bakshi Dam. The official danger mark in Prayagraj is 84.73 metres, officials said.
Relief efforts in full swing
Sub-divisional magistrate Abhishek Singh said five relief shelters are operational in the Sadar area, accommodating around 1,200 residents. “One centre is in Sadar Bazar, another at Annie Besant School in Chhota Baghara, and three more at different locations. Additional shelters are being readied,” he said.
With heavy rainfall continuing across the state, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed ministers overseeing affected districts to personally monitor rescue and relief operations. Public representatives were urged to ensure no family is left unattended.
So far, 2.45 lakh people and over 30,000 cattle have been relocated from inundated areas. The floods have affected 37 tehsils and 688 villages, spanning nearly 27,061 hectares. Relief supplies are being ferried using 548 boats and motorboats, while 1,904 food packets and 11,350 lunch packets were distributed on Wednesday alone.
Across the 17 districts — including Prayagraj, Ballia, Bahraich, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, and Ujjain — 996 flood posts and 284 shelters are operational, housing 4,440 people. Medical teams have been deployed for health check-ups, while chlorine tablets and ORS packets are being distributed to prevent waterborne diseases.
Retired Allahabad Central University professor Heramb Chaturvedi blamed repeated flooding on “human interference with nature,” pointing to increased water releases from multiple barrages and dams.
Heavy rainfall across Madhya Pradesh has raised fears of flooding in several low-lying areas, prompting authorities to step up monitoring and relief measures. Rivers including the Narmada, Chambal, and Betwa are swelling after continuous rains in the catchment areas.
Officials reported that water levels at multiple river monitoring stations are approaching the danger mark. District administrations in Ujjain, Indore, Gwalior, and Bhopal have been instructed to remain on high alert and prepare emergency response teams. Boats and relief teams are being readied to assist residents in flood-prone villages.
So far, several villages have reported waterlogging, disruption of local transport, and minor property damage. Relief shelters are being established in the most affected areas, and authorities have urged residents to stay vigilant, avoid traveling through submerged roads, and follow evacuation instructions if necessary.
The state government has also deployed medical teams and distributed chlorine tablets and ORS packets to prevent waterborne diseases, while monitoring the situation closely in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
Officials warned that the flood threat could intensify if rainfall continues in the coming days, urging citizens in vulnerable areas to remain cautious and cooperate with rescue teams.
With agency inputs
