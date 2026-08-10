Heavy rains trigger floods in parts of Odisha, normal life hit
Residents in flood-prone areas have been advised to remain alert as authorities continue to monitor the situation
Normal life was thrown into disarray across Odisha on Sunday as incessant rain triggered by a low-pressure area sent rivers surging, inundating villages, farmland and roads across several districts, officials said.
The water levels of the Baitarani, Salandi, Kani and parts of the Mahanadi river system, which had shown signs of receding on Saturday, rose sharply following heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. The renewed rise in river levels has heightened concerns over flooding in low-lying and vulnerable areas.
Floodwaters have inundated several parts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts, disrupting road connectivity and affecting agricultural land and villages. Residents in flood-prone areas have been advised to remain alert as authorities continue to monitor the situation.
Jalaka river raises concern in Balasore
In Balasore, the flood situation in Basta has deteriorated as the Jalaka river continues to swell. Officials said heavy rainfall in the river’s upper catchment areas in Mayurbhanj district has contributed to the rising water levels.
The swelling river has increased the risk of further inundation in surrounding areas, prompting local authorities to remain on alert.
More Hirakud gates opened
Heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of neighbouring Chhattisgarh has also added to the pressure on Odisha’s river systems.
Authorities have opened additional sluice gates of the Hirakud Dam to release excess water from the reservoir. Twelve sluice gates are currently open for controlled discharge of floodwater.
The Water Resources Department has directed officials to maintain close surveillance of embankments and other vulnerable structures. Teams have been asked to remain vigilant for signs of breaches or damage as water levels continue to fluctuate.
Residents living in vulnerable and low-lying areas have also been advised to move to safer locations if the situation worsens.
Rescue teams on standby
Relief and rescue teams have been kept on standby to respond swiftly to any emergency, officials said. Authorities are closely monitoring river levels, rainfall and the condition of embankments to minimise the impact on affected communities.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in several northern and western districts of Odisha over the next 24 hours, raising the possibility of further rises in river levels and renewed flooding in vulnerable pockets.
With rivers already running high and more rain expected, authorities have urged residents in flood-prone areas to remain cautious and follow official advisories.
With PTI inputs