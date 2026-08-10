Heavy rains trigger floods in parts of Odisha, normal life hit

Normal life was thrown into disarray across Odisha on Sunday as incessant rain triggered by a low-pressure area sent rivers surging, inundating villages, farmland and roads across several districts, officials said.

The water levels of the Baitarani, Salandi, Kani and parts of the Mahanadi river system, which had shown signs of receding on Saturday, rose sharply following heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. The renewed rise in river levels has heightened concerns over flooding in low-lying and vulnerable areas.

Floodwaters have inundated several parts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts, disrupting road connectivity and affecting agricultural land and villages. Residents in flood-prone areas have been advised to remain alert as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

Jalaka river raises concern in Balasore

In Balasore, the flood situation in Basta has deteriorated as the Jalaka river continues to swell. Officials said heavy rainfall in the river’s upper catchment areas in Mayurbhanj district has contributed to the rising water levels.

The swelling river has increased the risk of further inundation in surrounding areas, prompting local authorities to remain on alert.