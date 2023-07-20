Heavy rains: Two-day holiday declared for schools in hilly region of Maha's Pune district

In view of overnight heavy rainfall in the hilly region of some talukas in Maharashtra's Pune district, the local administration declared a two-day holiday for schools in these areas from Thursday, an official said.

District collector, Rajesh Deshmukh, who is also the chairman of the Pune district disaster management authority, issued the order on Thursday morning for the schools that are located in the difficult and hilly terrain, a statement issued by the district administration said.