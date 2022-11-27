Heavy security deployment, prohibitory orders continue at clash site along Assam-Meghalaya border

Heavy security was deployed and prohibitory orders remained in force at the disputed area along the Assam-Meghalaya border, where six people were killed following violent clashes, even as travel restrictions between the two states continued for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday, officials said.



An advisory was issued by the Assam Police, asking people to avoid travelling to the neighbouring state following the incident on Tuesday.



"The situation is still not completely peaceful in Meghalaya. There could be attacks on people or vehicles from Assam. Hence, we are asking people not to travel to that state," a police officer said.