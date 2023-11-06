Heeralal Samariya sworn in as Chief Information Commissioner

Information Commissioner Heeralal Samariya was on Monday sworn in as the Chief Information Commissioner by President Droupadi Murmu.

The top post at the transparency panel -- Central Information Commission (CIC)-- was lying vacant following completion of Y K Sinha's tenure on 3 October.

President Murmu administered the oath of office to the 63-year-old Samairya at a function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, a communique issued by the president's office said.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh among others. Samariya, a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, had served as Labour and Employment Secretary.He was sworn in as the Information Commissioner in the CIC on November 7, 2020.

Samariya's appointment assumes significance as the Supreme Court had on October 30 asked the Centre and the state governments to take steps to fill the post, saying otherwise the 2005 law on Right to Information will become a “dead letter”.