Congress slams PM Modi's 'hypocrisy' on judiciary attack

The Congress on Thursday, 28 March, hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his criticism of the party over a lawyers' letter to the chief justice of India against a "vested interest group", saying the PM's brazenness in orchestrating an attack on the judiciary, in the name of defending it, is the "height of hypocrisy".

Earlier in the day, Modi said it is a "vintage Congress culture" to browbeat and bully others, remarks that came in reaction to more than 600 lawyers writing to the Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, alleging that a "vested interest group" is trying to put pressure on the judiciary and defame courts.

Hitting back at the prime minister, Congress general secretary in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, "The PM's brazenness in orchestrating and coordinating an attack on the judiciary, in the name of defending the judiciary, is the height of hypocrisy!"

"The Supreme Court has delivered body blows to him in recent weeks. The electoral bonds scheme is but one example. The Supreme Court declared them to be unconstitutional -- and it is now proved beyond doubt that they were a blatant instrument of fear, blackmail, and intimidation to force companies to donate to the BJP," he said.