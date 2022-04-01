Helmet made mandatory for staffers of govt, semi-govt offices in Pune using two-wheeler for commute

The order issued by Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Thursday said the use of helmet is mandatory for the staffers using two-wheelers to go to government and semi-government offices, the offices of various local bodies, municipal corporations, municipal councils, colleges, schools and all government establishments in the district.

The use of helmets is mandatory for two-wheeler riders as well as pillion riders under the Motor Vehicles Act, it said.

This order about the helmet rule is based on the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra transport commissioner, it added.

Those failing to comply with the order will be penalised as per the provisions of the Act, it said.

Talking to PTI, collector Deshmukh made it clear that the helmet order is meant only for the government and semi-government employees.

"The Maharashtra transport department commissioner has issued a circular (about the helmet rule) and addressed it to the regional transport officer (RTO). It is being implemented with the help of district collectorates," he said.