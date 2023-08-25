Help Himachal like you did in Bhuj and Kedarnath: CM Sukhu to union govt

His generation in Himachal Pradesh is staring at the biggest natural disaster in the state, said Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday. Speaking on TV, the chief minister said he is deeply thankful to the people of the state for joining the relief and rehabilitation process, and taking on the calamity unitedly. Despite disruptions, he said, there were no unruly disturbances reported from anywhere.

Two central teams, he disclosed, have visited the state to assess damages in the state and he expects the union government to announce a special relief package soon. Himachal Pradesh, he said, expects the same treatment from the union government that was extended to the victims of the earthquake at Bhuj in Gujarat, and the cloudburst in Kedarnath.

Sukhu has met the Prime Minister and other ministers in New Delhi and pleaded for a special relief package and a revision in the relief manual for hill states. The current manual, he claimed, provides for a central assistance of Rs 1.25 lakh per kilometre for damaged roads and Rs 1.30 lakh for fully or partially damaged houses. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), in contrast, spent Rs 32 crore per kilometre on the Dwarka Expressway (Rs 250 crore per kilometre on a short stretch in Haryana).