Help them, govt should use its resources: SC to Centre on Ukraine-returned medical students

During Friday's hearing, a counsel suggested that the Centre should declare 20,000 students who returned from Ukraine as "war victims" as per the Geneva Convention and extend them relief.



The bench orally observed that the counsel should not take it to that level as the students had gone there voluntarily.



Mehta said NMC allowed academic mobility in foreign universities, whereby those students can complete their courses from other foreign universities and also informed the court that an officer has been appointed to coordinate with students to find which of the varities are compatible.



The top court said one officer cannot handle 20,000 students and the government can develop the web portal for students to access information.



Senior advocate Salman Khurshid pointed out language and fees issues -- a student who studied in a Ukrainian university might find it difficult to adapt to a Polish university, and issues related to fees could also arise.



The bench said: "They will give all details on the portal. You want everything. If they want to complete their course, they have to find a way out."



Senior advocate R. Basant, appearing for some petitioners, said that if the foreign universities can accommodate the students, then Indian universities can also do the same.



The bench then said: "You do not have a right over Indian universities."



The apex court has scheduled further hearing on the matter for September 23.



The top court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by students, who had to return from the war-torn Ukraine, seeking permission to complete their medical education in India.