Help Ukraine returnees continue education in India, Tamil Nadu CM writes to PM

Stalin informed the Prime Minister that the current situation has already disrupted the studies of these students and that the future of the students was hanging in balance. He also urged the Prime Minister to urgently take this issue up with the National Medical Commission and the relevant ministries and to find a solution of the problem.



He said that the concerned ministries may be given direction to immediately find a way out to enable students to continue their studies in Indian medical colleges from the stage at which their studies in Ukraine were disrupted.



The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that 1200 students from the state have already reached home and that the remaining are expected to return in a couple of days.