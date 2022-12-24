Herald View: China and the 56'' Boast

A lot more is at stake, though, than the government’s or the ruling party’s or Modi’s image. The Chinese build-up on the eastern border is worrying, to say the least. India’s attempts to match the build-up is also a diversion of resources from other theatres of conflict. The government appears unable to impose an economic cost on China. The trade gap between the two countries has ballooned and India continues to import from China four times more than it exports. In 2021-22, the trade deficit stood at $73.3 billion, which is more than India’s entire defence expenditure.

As many as 174 Chinese companies are said to have registered in India and no fewer than 3,560 Indian companies have Chinese directors on their boards. Decoupling from China is clearly difficult and, disconcertingly, China has been unrelenting on the border question despite 25 meetings on ‘consultation and coordination’. It has conceded nothing, has forced India to create more buffer zones on the border on Indian territory, where Indian troops can no longer patrol. China has also made no secret of its perception of India as an inferior power and competitor.

India’s half-hearted—some say risk-averse and defensive—response in moving closer to the United States and participating in joint military exercises in the Indian Ocean and on borders with China have drawn sharp reactions from Beijing. India’s meek attempts at pointing out that China’s PLA and the Indian military too had participated in joint military exercises with Russia have cut no ice with the Chinese. No wonder the government is busy jousting with the Opposition.