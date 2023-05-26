Heritage pumps to green Taj Mahal gardens lost and found

How were the gardens around the Taj Mahal and the Golf Course in the Agra Circuit House watered more than a century ago when there was no electricity or solar energy?

A group called Heritage Lovers of Agra, found the answer to this question when they discovered a set of huge Hydrams, rusting and neglected in an unused well, two days ago.

Sharing this discovery with IANS, Gopal Singh, owner of the Coral Tree, said: "Our group was shocked at the sorry state of the five Blake's Hydrams (self acting water pumps) supplied by the London-based firm of Blakes in 1907 to Lord Curzon, the then Viceroy of India, whose contribution to restoration and conservation of historical buildings is well known."

Mukul Pandya, a conservationist said: "These five pumps installed at various locations in the Circuit House, Golf Course and the Shah Jahan garden area were used to water the plants and also run the fountains in the Taj Mahal, for over half a century. The loud noise of the hydraulic pumps sounded like an steam engine running at full speed, according to a gardener late Data Ram who died in 2020, at the age of 89."

The well where the pumps were installed is filled up with garbage due to non-use and the pumps are heavily rusted, requiring urgent repair and mechanical intervention.

The heritage lovers have in a memorandum to the Archaeological Survey of India, the Irrigation department of the Uttar Pradesh government and the chairman of the Taj Trapezium Zone Authority requested the authorities "to initiate appropriate measures to save these heritage pumps and get them repaired, as these Hydram pumps are the best example of green energy, as they do not cost anything, using only the power of the flow of running water. Experts say that no fuel is required to run these pumps, and are considered highly reliable in terms of continuous use.

"We feel these pumps are heritage pieces and should be showcased as valuable assets to the Taj Mahal lore. The visitors to the monuments would find them interesting exhibits as they open a largely unrevealed chapter of the conservation history," Meheran Uddin, a member of the group said.