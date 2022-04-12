Hero Electric, ElectricPe join hands for EV charging network

"This association will provide a seamless charging and EV riding experience to customers by easing the accessibility through ElectricPe's charging points that are getting installed on a large scale across the country," Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said in a statement.



"With our vision and commitment to advancing the growth of EVs, we are working rigorously to scale up the charging infrastructure. We are confident that the partnership will aid in sustaining the push towards EVs and facilitate a smooth transition towards clean and green mobility solutions," Gill added.



The charging point network will be nestled in residential complexes, offices, malls, and other establishments, hence mitigating the range anxiety issue. The alliance will help strengthen the charging network and propel EV adoption across the country.