High Court backs pension for soldier’s mother, links cancer to stress during military service

In a significant ruling, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has upheld a decision granting special family pension to the mother of a deceased Army personnel, holding that prolonged stress and strain in military service could have contributed to his death from cancer.

The division bench, comprising Justices Harsimran Singh Sethi and Vikas Suri, dismissed a plea by the Centre challenging a 2019 verdict by the Armed Forces Tribunal (Chandigarh), which had directed that Kumari Salochna Verma be granted a special family pension following the death of her son, a serving soldier.

Court cites policy and precedent

Referring to existing government policy, the court noted that all forms of cancer — except those caused by smoking — are to be treated as attributable to military service.

It also cited the Supreme Court’s 2013 judgment in Dharamvir Singh vs Union of India, which held that if a soldier is declared medically fit at the time of enrolment but later contracts a disease, it is presumed to be attributable to or aggravated by military service, unless proved otherwise.

The court observed that Verma’s son was found medically fit when he joined the Army on 12 December 2003. He served for over six years before succumbing to retroperitoneal sarcoma with widespread metastasis on 24 June 2009.

The Centre had argued that the Armed Forces Medical Board had categorised the illness as 'neither attributable to nor aggravated by military service' and contended that retroperitoneal sarcoma is a rare and aggressive form of cancer with no clear link to service conditions.