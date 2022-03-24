High Court nod to evict illegal occupants from Kalkaji, notes Navaratra security

As per the court order passed on March 22, there may be 40 families occupying the jhuggis and dharamshalas who may not have adequate means and need some compassionate consideration.



However, these occupants have been in occupation of these unauthorised tenaments for the last several years in a prime area in South Delhi. Thus, no exception of free

accommodation can be given to them, however, the court has taken a compassionate view considering the financial standing of the occupants.



The order further said: "They have stated that they will neither vacate, nor opt for the flats on rent or purchase or the rain basera." In view of the said stand of the unauthorised occupants of jhuggis and occupants of dharamshalas, this Court is left with no option but to direct the Delhi Police to proceed with the eviction of the said unauthorised occupants of jhuggis (shantis) and occupants of dharamshalas (guest houses)."