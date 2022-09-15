High Court stays imprisonment of Daler Mehndi in human trafficking case

In a relief to singer Daler Mehndi, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday granted stay to the decision of a Patiala Court that had sentenced him to two years of imprisonment in a 2003 human trafficking case.



He was lodged in the Central Jail in Patiala.



The artist was imprisoned after being given a two-year prison term on July 14 for illegally transporting people abroad while they were acting as members of his band.



Police had registered a case against the singer, his brother Shamsher Singh -- who died in October 2017 -- and two others, after it was alleged that the accused took money from people to the tune of Rs 1 crore on the pretext of taking them abroad.