High fossil fuel prices set pace for clean energy: IRENA

Launched by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) at the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue on Tuesday, the agency's Outlook sets out priority areas and actions based on available technologies that must be realised by 2030 to achieve net zero emissions by mid-century.

It also takes stock of progress across all energy uses to date, clearly showing that the current pace and scale of the renewables-based transition is inadequate.

"The energy transition is far from being on track and anything short of radical action in the coming years will diminish, even eliminate chances to meet our climate goals," said Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA.

"Today governments are facing multiple challenges of energy security, economic recovery and the affordability of energy bills for households and businesses. Many answers lie in the accelerated transition. But it's a political choice to put policies in place that comply with Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Agenda.