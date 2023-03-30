High intensity blast in J-K's Kathua, live grenade recovered

A suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast rocked a border hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, creating a huge crater in the ground, officials said Thursday.

Security forces have been put on high alert in the border belts and along the Jammu-Pathankot highway following the blast that took place on Wednesday night.

A live grenade was recovered following a search of the area on Thursday morning, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua, Shivdeep Singh Jamwal told PTI. "Information was received about a powerful blast around 9.30 PM on Wednesday. We launched a search operation this morning...The bomb squad team has collected the samples and sent it for test", the SSP said.