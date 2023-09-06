High-level search committee seeks applications for Lokpal chairperson, members

A high-level search committee has sought applications for posts of chairperson and members of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, which has been working without a regular chief for over a year.

Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty, a judicial member of Lokpal, is currently the acting chairperson.

The Lokpal is headed by a chairperson and can have eight members -- four judicial and the rest non-judicial.

At present, the Lokpal is working with only five members, with two judicial and one non-judicial post vacant.

The Lokpal has been working without its regular chief since Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose completed his term on May 27 last year.

The Centre had last month appointed Press Council of India (PCI) chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as the chairperson of the ten-member search committee to recommend the chief and members of the anti-corruption ombudsman.