High mortality of fish in Kashmir's Dal Lake worries locals, experts

Hundreds of dead fish floating on the waters of the Dal Lake in J&K's Srinagar on Friday caused concern among the public and the experts over the ecological health of this water body.



Locals were surprised to find dead fish in hundreds floating over the waters of Dal Lake.



Experts suggest that this could have many reasons, including the lack of oxygen caused in the lake water due to pollution.



"Discharge of effluents, growth of weeds and thermal stratification at different parts of the lake are the main reasons behind the large-scale mortality among the fish in the lake", said an expert in Srinagar.