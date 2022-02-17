'High quality' fake currency seized in UP, 2 held

The Uttar Pradesh Police have seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 denomination with face value of Rs 28,000 from the Nakud region of Saharanpur.



Two people have been arrested in the matter. The currency notes are said to be of high quality.



Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saharanpur, Akash Tomar, said, "These are not normal printouts but high-quality notes which can be easily passed off as real ones. There are reports of similar seizures in other districts as well. I am in touch with my counterpart in Rae Bareli district where fake currencies were also seized. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the currency may have links to Pakistan and Bangladesh."