Hijab row: Fundamental rights can't be restricted in the garb of maintaining public order, say petitioners

Kamat stated that all Central schools run by the Central government are allowing the wearing of hijab and petitioners have been wearing hijab of the same colour as the uniform since long.



"The state has made a fatal error while referring to public order in its circular. There is not even mention of Article 21 in the quoted order by the government on the basis of which the circular restricting hijab is issued," he said.



He maintained that the state is an outsider when it comes to the point of belief, though it seems regressive to others. Authorising college committees is equal to making mockery of the fundamental rights, he said, while maintaining that maintaining public order is an enshrined responsibility of the state and it can't deny rights and say because certain acts incites violence, they are restricting students from wearing hijab.



Advocate Kamat pleaded that the bench should order permitting students to wear hijab of the same color of the uniform.



The bench subsequently adjourned the matter till Tuesday.