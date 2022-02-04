Hijab row: Karnataka HC to hear students' plea on Feburary 8

The students have also explained in their petition that they wore hijab along with the uniform. The petitioners said that the Principal, Vice Principal and lecturers humiliated them for wearing hijab.



They further said that the 'students following the Islamic religion and wearing hijab were denied entry into the college on December 28, 2021'. The petition also claimed that from the last week of December 2021, their class teacher did not allow them to sit in the class, and were asked to bring their parents. When the parents came, the college authorities didn't meet them and made them wait for the whole day, the petitioner said. The students have submitted two petitions to the High Court.



Meanwhile, the hijab row continues to haunt college campuses as protesting students are not relenting and have made their stand clear that they will only attend classes by wearing hijab. The college authorities are blocking students from entering the colleges with hijab. The issue is threatening to surface in more colleges of the state.