Hijab Row: Karnataka High Court refers petitions filed by Muslim girl students to larger bench
A decision on whether schools and colleges can order Muslim girls to not wear hijabs in class was passed on to a larger bench by the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday.
A single-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, hearing petitions seeking relief regarding wearing of hijab in colleges, referred the case to a larger bench.
"This is a fit case for inquiry by the Chief Justice. The bench of the Chief Justice has the authority to form an extended bench to hear the case.
"This matter needs urgent hearing, submit complaints and documents to the bench of Chief Justice," Justice Krishna S. Dixit said.
The decision on interim order regarding uniform and wearing of hijab shall also be taken by the Chief Justice, he added.
The Hijab row had spread to more colleges in Karnataka on Tuesday and taken violent turn in many campuses in different parts of the State, with spiralling protests for and against wearing of the headscarf by Muslim women students.
The petitions were filed by some Muslim girls studying in Government Pre-University colleges in Udupi district against a ban on their entry into classrooms with their hijabs on
Published: 09 Feb 2022, 3:49 PM