Hijab row: K'taka HC to pronounce verdict today, security beefed up across the state

They also argued that wearing of hijab is an integral part of Islam. However, the Advocate General and other counsels appearing for the government argued that wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam. They have also stated that the government respects the wearing of hijab and it had been left to the discretion of SDMC and SDC's.



It was also brought to the notice of the court that many Islamic and European countries have banned hijab.



The verdict is expected to leave a precedent in the country and have a serious impact. Presently, the High Court special bench interim order is in place banning the hijab and saffron shawls in schools and colleges.