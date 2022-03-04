Hijab row leads to confrontation between two Karnataka colleges

Hiba Sheik, a student, said the issue has been festering since the last month and why is the government interfering in the matter.



"We (Muslim girl students) were allowed permission inside the college premises and have been told that we can also sit in the library and study. The principal has also assured of organising online classes for us," she added.



The principal has asked the girls to wear shawls around their heads, letters have been sent it and the latter had taken permission before going to the examination hall.



The hijab row began in Udupi Government Girls' pre-university college in December which turned into a major crisis in the state.



The High Court has constituted a special bench to look into the issue and the matter has been reserved for a final judgment. The Karnataka BJP government has claimed that it is the handiwork of a few organisations to disturb peace in the state.



However, the students who started the pro-hijab protest, pressing for their right to wear the hijab during classes, have maintained that they are protesting without help from any organisation.