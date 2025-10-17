Hijab row prompts Kerala student to seek admission elsewhere
Principal says the student is welcome to return if she follows school rules
A Class VIII student at St Rita’s Public School in Kochi, who was recently barred from wearing a hijab in class, will be moved to another institution after her parents cited the “severe stress” she has faced since the controversy erupted.
Her father said the family had decided not to send her back to the church-run school following the disagreement over its dress code policy. “My daughter has been under severe stress after the hijab incident. She clearly said she doesn’t want to return, so we decided to respect her wishes,” he told PTI, adding that they were in discussions with another school that had agreed to admit her.
He also claimed that neither the teachers nor the school management had contacted the family since the row began. “She hasn’t attended classes for the last two days, and we have received no communication from the school,” he said.
The dispute began after the school objected to the girl wearing a hijab, stating that it violated its uniform policy. The matter quickly escalated into a public controversy, with Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty expressing his support for the student.
Tensions rose further on 10 October when the student’s parents and others visited the school to question its position, prompting the management to declare a two-day holiday. The Kerala High Court later directed the police to provide protection to the school.
Although the minister initially criticised the school, he later stated that the issue had been resolved amicably and urged the management to avoid making further remarks against the government or the education department.
Sister Heleena Alby, Principal of St Rita’s Public School, told reporters on Friday that the school remained open to welcoming the student back, provided she followed its rules.
“If our student returns adhering to the school’s conditions, we are ready to support her education and help her complete her studies as promised. We sincerely wish her the best,” she said, declining to take further questions as the matter was sub judice.
Expressing gratitude to those who had supported the school, including the Kerala High Court, Minister Sivankutty, and various political and religious leaders, Sister Heleena emphasised the institution’s commitment to cultural harmony and traditional values.
“We provide an Indian way of education, teaching not just the curriculum but also the traditions of India and Kerala, the importance of humanity, and the need to protect the environment. We teach our students to make India ‘Sare Jahan Se Acha,’” she added.
With PTI inputs
