Hijab row prompts Kerala student to seek admission elsewhere

A Class VIII student at St Rita’s Public School in Kochi, who was recently barred from wearing a hijab in class, will be moved to another institution after her parents cited the “severe stress” she has faced since the controversy erupted.

Her father said the family had decided not to send her back to the church-run school following the disagreement over its dress code policy. “My daughter has been under severe stress after the hijab incident. She clearly said she doesn’t want to return, so we decided to respect her wishes,” he told PTI, adding that they were in discussions with another school that had agreed to admit her.

He also claimed that neither the teachers nor the school management had contacted the family since the row began. “She hasn’t attended classes for the last two days, and we have received no communication from the school,” he said.

The dispute began after the school objected to the girl wearing a hijab, stating that it violated its uniform policy. The matter quickly escalated into a public controversy, with Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty expressing his support for the student.