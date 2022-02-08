Hijab row turns violent in Karnataka; stone pelting, lathi-charge incidents reported

Even as the High Court started hearing the matter, the Hijab row turned violent in Karnataka on Tuesday as incidents of stone pelting and lathi-charge were reported in the state at Pre-University Colleges. According to sources, many students were injured in the stone pelting.



The Karnataka Police resorted to lathi charge as incidents of stone pelting were reported during the students' protest. The police caned the students and protesters to quell the mob from the surrounding areas of the Bapujinagar Government Pre-University College in Shivamogga.



Police stated that stone pelting started after an argument broke out between the hijab wearing students and another group of students who came in saffron shawls. Three students were injured in the stone pelting. Superintendent of Police Lakshmiprasad and other senior police officers rushed to the spot and are monitoring the situation.