Hill slip leaves Shimla-Kalka rail track hanging in air, 10 trains cancelled

Ten trains on the Shimla-Kalka narrow-gauge railway line — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — were cancelled after soil supporting a stretch of railway track in Solan district was washed out, officials said on Sunday, 30 August.

The slippage, caused by incessant rain, undermined a section of the track between Koti and Gumman stations, leaving the structure exposed. The toy train, as it is popularly known, was suspended after the incident on Saturday night.

Ten trains between Kalka and Shimla were cancelled on Sunday, Shimla railway station superintendent Sanjay Gevar said. Their resumption will be considered only after the track is secured.

According to a notification issued by the railways, soil was washed away from around the track near Bridge No. 57 between Koti and Gumman. More than 400 travellers and train workers were evacuated after the hill slip.

'Following a hill slip yesterday at Bridge No. 57 between the Koti and Ghumman stations on the Shimla-Kalka UNESCO World Heritage section, Northern Railway officials executed a prompt and seamless rescue operation, ensuring zero inconvenience to travellers,' a Railways press note said.