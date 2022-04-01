Hills of Himachal see mercury at all-time high in March

Hills of Himachal Pradesh saw unusually high temperatures this year and stations in Kangra, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti and Solan districts recorded all-time highs this month, surpassing previous records, a Met official said here on Thursday.

He said heat wave conditions prevailed in mid and low hills of the state in the past 15 days.



Dry conditions will mostly prevail in the state in the next five-seven days with no major respite from prevailing warm conditions except a bit fall or steady conditions next two-three days, the official told IANS.