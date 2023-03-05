Himachal: 286 schools with zero enrolment of students denotified

Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Sunday said that 286 primary and middle schools with zero enrolment of students have been de-notified, and the teaching and non-teaching staff in these facilities would be shifted to schools facing a staff crunch.

“About 3,000 schools in the state are running with one teacher, while 455 schools are running (with teachers) on deputation basis while 12,000 posts of teachers are vacant,” he told reporters here. There are 15,313 government-run schools in the state.

Thakur said a set format would be followed for schools and colleges – at least 10 students for primary, 15 for middle, 20 for high, 25 for senior secondary schools and 65 for colleges and the schools and colleges not matching the parameters would be closed. The parameters set are less than the national parameters as Himachal is a hilly state with difficult terrain.