Himachal cabinet proposes assembly's winter session in Dharamsala from Dec 19-23

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Saturday decided to convene a five-day winter session of the assembly from December 19-23 in Dharamsala, and sent its recommendation to the governor.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu gave its approval to adopt the criteria mandating students to be at least six years of age while seeking admission to Class 1 in all schools of the state for academic session 2024-25.

It also decided to appoint 4,500 para-workers in the Jal Shakti Vibhag, besides giving its nod to filling up 25 posts of the excise and taxation inspectors and 10 posts of the horticulture development officers.